Ramaphosa says those responsible for state capture will be a top priority

Ramaphosa says the ANC’s leadership has welcomed President Jacob Zuma’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry.

EAST LONDON - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the prosecution of those responsible for state capture will be a top priority.

Ramaphosa delivered the party’s January 8 Statement in East London which sets the tone for the ANC’s plans for the year ahead.

He says the ANC’s leadership has welcomed President Jacob Zuma’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry.

“This commission will take us to the bottom of what has been happening and we say thank you for this commission.”

#ANC106 Top Six is here. All in happy spirits. CM pic.twitter.com/PjhRAl1qu1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

But he says those at the centre of state capture must face the music.

“The investigation and prosecution of those who are responsible will be given top priority.”

Ramaphosa says the ANC will confront corruption and state capture in all its forms.