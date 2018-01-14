Ramaphosa says those responsible for state capture will be a top priority
Ramaphosa says the ANC’s leadership has welcomed President Jacob Zuma’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry.
EAST LONDON - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the prosecution of those responsible for state capture will be a top priority.
Ramaphosa delivered the party’s January 8 Statement in East London which sets the tone for the ANC’s plans for the year ahead.
#ANC106 Ramaphosa now on podium. With the “Unity Maqabane” Song. pic.twitter.com/ekz3zkkiL8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018
He says the ANC’s leadership has welcomed President Jacob Zuma’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry.
“This commission will take us to the bottom of what has been happening and we say thank you for this commission.”
#ANC106 Top Six is here. All in happy spirits. CM pic.twitter.com/PjhRAl1qu1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018
But he says those at the centre of state capture must face the music.
“The investigation and prosecution of those who are responsible will be given top priority.”
Ramaphosa says the ANC will confront corruption and state capture in all its forms.
More in Local
-
‘Men who attacked Table Mountain hikers pretended to be part of group’
-
H&M reiterates apology calling racism unacceptable
-
Fire that led to death of man at care centre in PE under investigation
-
Musina cops urge community to help solve woman’s murder
-
Malema sends stern warning to racists
-
Police raid at EC taxi rank yields results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.