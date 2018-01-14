Ramaphosa’s January 8 Statement well received by ANC NEC members

The ANC president’s counterparts in the NEC have applauded him for setting the right tone during the ANC's 106th birthday celebrations' speech.

Ramaphosa set the tone for the organisation going forward as it looks to take a decisive victory at next year's elections.

He gave the marching orders to ANC members saying if there is anyone within the party trying to divide them then they must be taken on.

Former KZN premier Senzo Mchunu said, “The president was honest, down to earth but firm in terms of identifying issues that are pertinent and resonate well with our people very well.”

ANC NEC member Aaron Motsoaled said, “Three things emerged from the speech that impressed me; the fight against crime and corruption, the issue of the economy and the issue of unity.”

Now the ANC has to begin the hard work of restoring hope in the organisation as it begins its campaign trail.