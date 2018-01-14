Ramaphosa intends to remove Abrahams as NPA boss, report

The Sunday Times is reporting that this is as result of African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa receiving legal opinion advising that he could do so immediately.

JOHANNESBURG - With the newly-elected African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa adamant to root out corruption and other criminal activities in government, it’s been reported that he intends to remove National Prosecuting Authority head, Shaun Abrahams.

The Sunday Times is reporting that this is as a result of Ramaphosa receiving legal opinion advising that he could do so immediately.

The newspaper says Ramaphosa was also made aware of dozens of high-profile state capture cases which are ready for prosecution, Abrahams apparently refused to look at them, saying he needed to consult with higher authorities.

It says Ramaphosa wants the prosecution to be undertaken immediately.

He has also used his January 8 Statement to cement his fight against corruption.

“We need to act with urgency and purpose to restore our state-owned enterprises. Corruption and collusion and other criminal activity in the private sector must be fought with equal diligence and determination.”