Police raid at EC taxi rank yields results

Three men were arrested at the Mdantsane taxi rank, outside East London, as part of the police's Back to Basics Safer Festive Season operation.

CAPE TOWN - A police raid at an Eastern Cape taxi rank yielded a number of arrests.

Three men have been arrested at the Mdantsane taxi rank, outside East London, as part of the police's Back to Basics Safer Festive Season operation.

A 44 year old man was apprehended for the illegal possession of dagga and ammunition.

Two others, aged 24 and 25, have also been arrested for being in possession of dagga.

Eight spaza shops and three shebeens were also closed for operating without a license.

SAPS regional spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said, “We recovered a stolen vehicle and illegal trade.”