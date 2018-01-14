-
Musina cops urge community to help solve woman’s murder
Police say Madzikova Mushaathama was murdered and her body dumped on a farm.
JOHANNESBURG - Musina police are appealing for information following the discovery of a woman's body on a farm in Limpopo.
It's understood 27 year old Madzikova Mushaathama has been missing since 4 January.
Police say Mushaathama was murdered and her body dumped on a farm.
Spokesperson Tshifhiwa Radzilane says the motive for the gruesome killing is unknown and police investigations are continuing.
“The police are making a plea for information that can assist in the arrest of suspects who are wanted for murder.”
Radzilane has urged anyone with information about the murder to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 0860010111.
