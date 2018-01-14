Mother of boy in H&M ad faces racial abuse

Terry Mango has been called a monkey after she said people upset over the racist H&M ad should “get over it”.

JOHANNESBURG – The mother of the young boy featured in a racist H&M advert has herself been subjected to racism after she defended the advert.

The global clothing retailer has apologised for the advert which features 5-year-old Liam Mango - a black boy from Sweden - in a hoodie with the wording “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” on the front.

H&M REALLY had a Black boy wearing a hoodie that says “coolest monkey in the jungle” on the front of it?



As much as I recognize the racism blatantly on display, as a parent of Black children, l have to wonder what in the hell were they doing signing off on this? pic.twitter.com/4IF9ehVMxS — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) January 8, 2018

The advert sparked global outrage, prompting singer The Weeknd to end his partnership with the brand and condemnation from NBA megastar LeBron James and Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku.

And in South Africa EFF members on Saturday protested at H&M stores in Gauteng and Cape Town.

#EFFH&M H&M Store remains closed while the surrounding stores that had closed their doors while the #EFF members were protesting have now reopened their doors. MK pic.twitter.com/so2At4zoqc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

#EFF #H&M A group of EFF supporters earlier protested at the V&A Waterfront’s H&M store against an ad using a black child to model a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle” @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/Pt2X6LpzVT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

#H&M EFF protestors outside the #H&M store in Sandton City Mall. The store has now been closed and entrances leading to the area closed too. MK pic.twitter.com/VZFB1cx6XY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

Liam’s mother Terry Mango – a Kenyan-born Swedish national – told Gulf News that she did not initially consider the slogan a racist one.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Mango said that Liam had modelled hundreds of clothes and asked people not to blow the issue out of proportion.

“Am the mum and this is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modelled,” Mango wrote. “Stop crying wolf all the time, unnecessary issue here … get over it.”

Mango continued: “If I bought that jumper and put it on him and posted it on my pages, would that make me racist? I get pples opinion, but they are not mine.”

In another message, Mango said she had been to all of her son’s modelling shoots and was with him when he modelled the hoodie in question.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion about this,” Mango wrote. “ … I really don’t understand but not coz am choosing not to but because it’s not my way of thinking, sorry.”

She told Gulf News that as a result, some social media users turned on her - and the abuse she received included racist comments, including describing her as a monkey.

“How can you fight racism if you make racist remarks,” she said. “You cannot try to defend my son and use the same words to describe me.”

H&M apologised for the ad on Monday.

“We’re deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print,” the company said in a statement. “Therefore, we’ve not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering.”

The statement continued: “It’s obvious that our routines haven’t been followed properly. This is without any doubt. We’ll thoroughly investigate why this happened to prevent this type of mistake from happening again.”