Mixed reaction to Zuma being booed during ANC’s 106 celebrations
The ANC has new leadership and its president Cyril Ramaphosa did not shy away from disciplining members who continued booing.
EAST LONDON - There's been mixed reaction from ANC NEC members on how to interpret the booing of President Jacob Zuma with Bheki Cele saying he was not surprised by the heckling, while former presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu says the culture of intolerance must be dealt with.
Yesterday, the 106-year-old liberation movement's NEC delivered its first message through the annual January 8 Statement in East London.
#ANC106 Some in the crowd boo at the announcement that President Jacob Zuma is here . ZN pic.twitter.com/Irmr3TcjZA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018
But NEC members say it is nothing worth discussing at length.
Former ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize said, “It will happen every now and then but we won’t take it seriously.”
NEC member Bheki Cele says it’s not the first time Zuma has been heckled.
“At Nelson Mandela’s funeral it happen but that time it came from nowhere, this time you might suspect that it would happen.”
Former presidential runner up Lindiwe Sisulu said, “It was unfortunate and we need to change.”
Zuma arrived late to the venue with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta to a programme that was already in full swing.
#ANC106 The top officials of the ANC have arrived. They are singing “Unity maqabane” ZN pic.twitter.com/PCpOD6kmGd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018
