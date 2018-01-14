Popular Topics
‘Men who attacked Table Mountain hikers pretended to be part of group’

Wilderness Search and Rescue says two assailants in the Table Mountain knife attacks, pretended to be hikers, when they joined a hiking group.

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape Facebook page
Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape Facebook page
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Wilderness Search and Rescue says two assailants in the Table Mountain knife attacks, pretended to be hikers, when they joined a hiking group.

A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer was seriously injured during the ambush in the Silvermine Nature Reserve yesterday.

It’s believed the group of nine split into two in an attempt to flee the attackers.

The orgnisation’s spokesperson, Johann Marais, says five victims were airlifted from the mountain and taken to medical facilities.

“These men suddenly turned on the group and assaulted them to rob them of their valuables.”

