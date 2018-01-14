Man (20) reported missing at KZN’s Shelly Beach

Philippines raises volcano alert level after lava flow
World
The National Sea Rescue Institute is (NSRI) currently searching for the man who was swept out to sea.
JOHANNESBURG - A 20-year-old man has been reported missing at Shelly Beach in KwaZulu-Natal.
The National Sea Rescue Institute is (NSRI) currently searching for the man who was swept out to sea.
The NSRI’S Craig Lambinon said: “It appears he had gone missing in the water while swimming with his brother. We suspect he was swept out to sea by a rip current. Despite an extensive search by NSRI Shelly Beach, Medi EMS and police search and rescue, no sign of the man has been found.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.