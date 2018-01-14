Man (20) reported missing at KZN’s Shelly Beach

The National Sea Rescue Institute is (NSRI) currently searching for the man who was swept out to sea.

JOHANNESBURG - A 20-year-old man has been reported missing at Shelly Beach in KwaZulu-Natal.

The National Sea Rescue Institute is (NSRI) currently searching for the man who was swept out to sea.

The NSRI’S Craig Lambinon said: “It appears he had gone missing in the water while swimming with his brother. We suspect he was swept out to sea by a rip current. Despite an extensive search by NSRI Shelly Beach, Medi EMS and police search and rescue, no sign of the man has been found.”