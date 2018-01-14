Malema sends stern warning to racists

Malema has also called on EFF members to deal with those who continue to call black people the k-word.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says their protest against H&M stores has sent a strong message to every shop that undermines black people.

Addressing the EFF ground forces forum in Westenburg in Polokwane yesterday, Malema says the party is not apologetic about the trashing of the stores.

Yesterday, a large group of protesters dressed in party regalia stormed the retailer’s stores in Gauteng and Cape Town, trashing and vandalizing them.

#EFFH&M A scuffle before the EFF members are escorted out by SAPS. MK pic.twitter.com/SHpocaPeKi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

The outrage comes after a controversial UK sweater advert in which a black child is seen in a sweatshirt with the slogan Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.

H&M REALLY had a Black boy wearing a hoodie that says “coolest monkey in the jungle” on the front of it?



As much as I recognize the racism blatantly on display, as a parent of Black children, l have to wonder what in the hell were they doing signing off on this? pic.twitter.com/4IF9ehVMxS — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) January 8, 2018

The EFF leader says this was just the beginning.

“H&M stores is just the beginning, every shop that undermines black people must be attended to, it must shut down. it must be closed.”

Malema has also called on EFF members to deal with those who continue to call black people the k-word.

“They must be attended to properly and their pictures must be circulated after you have attended to them so that others can see that if they don’t stop this nonsense of racism, we are going to them. we are going to them individually.”

