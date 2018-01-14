H&M reiterates apology calling racism unacceptable

H&M says they believe racism and bias in any shape or form deliberate or accidental is unacceptable.

JOHANNESBURG – Clothing retailer H&M says they believe racism and bias in any shape or form deliberate or accidental is unacceptable.

They've reiterated their apology following outcry over the advert showing a black child in a hoodie with the print Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.

H&M REALLY had a Black boy wearing a hoodie that says “coolest monkey in the jungle” on the front of it?



As much as I recognize the racism blatantly on display, as a parent of Black children, l have to wonder what in the hell were they doing signing off on this? pic.twitter.com/4IF9ehVMxS — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) January 8, 2018

The retailer says it closed stores in Johannesburg and Cape Town yesterday out of safety for staff and customers following protests by members of the EFF.

They've removed the image from their channels as well as the garment adding that they're investigating why the incident happened.