GP Education Dept slams theft of food, stationery from PTA school

MABOPANE - The Gauteng Education Department has slammed a Pretoria school after the schools governing body, CPF members and department officials were arrested for stealing stationery and food.

As the department gets ready for the academic year to begin when schools open on Wednesday, a last-minute registration drive is underway across the province.

Thousands of school pupils are yet to be placed as the department deals with a backlog of unregistered learners, with some only applying to get their children places this weekend.

The Education Department says its ready to start the academic year and all schooling equipment and furniture has been delivered to schools across the province.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the department supplies food to 1.4 million school children from poor backgrounds.

He says the school governing body of a school in Mamelodi, CPF members and three education department officials were caught red-handed stealing food and stationery delivered by the education department for underprivileged kids.

“People that are supposed to be safeguarding our food at school, or property thereof of the school. They allegedly stole the food because according to the police report they were caught with the food in the cars. Hence they were arrested.”

The group appeared in court on Friday where the case was remanded for a week.