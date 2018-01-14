GP Education Dept says weekend registration drive has helped backlog
Department officials have had their hands full this weekend as they helped parents wanting to register their children. There are thousands of learners who have not yet been placed.
MABOPANE - The Gauteng Education Department says these weekend’s last-minute registration drive has assisted in the backlog to place learners who still have not yet been placed for the 2018 academic year
Schools open on Wednesday, however, there are thousands of learners who have not yet been placed.
Parents were trickling into the district offices which are open till 5 o’ clock on Sunday.
This is one of the last few opportunities for those who have not been placed to get space at a school.
The department’s Steve Mabona says parents accepting an alternative option to their preferred schools have also helped in securing placements.
“We explained to them and we’ve been punting the same message to say ‘you need to work with us. Accept the second or your third choice, because if a school that you have applied to is full, it will be difficult for us as the department to then assist you’.”
Mabona says the department will gather the information to see how many of the outstanding 31,000 unplaced learners where assisted through this weekend’s drive.
#GDE2018Admissions Department officials assisting parents with the online registration process. MK pic.twitter.com/U22naUmznT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 14, 2018
#GDE2018Admissions Mabona says the department will be able to give exact figures of how many learners have been placed following this weekends registration assistance across the province. MK pic.twitter.com/rkqqJMB1yU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 14, 2018
