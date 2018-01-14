Gordon's Bay restaurant counts losses after fire

The owner of Mary-Ann’s Emporium and Eatery in Gordon's Bay says there's still an uphill battle ahead following a devastating fire that destroyed his business.

CAPE TOWN - The owner of Mary-Ann’s Emporium and Eatery in Gordon's Bay says there's still an uphill battle ahead following a devastating fire that destroyed his business.

The fire, which broke out in November last year, damaged or destroyed at least five properties.

A charred shell of a building that once housed the vegan restaurant and a school is all that remains now.

Two employees who were living on the property with their families, also lost their homes in the fire.

Owner Mark Shearer says there are still many financial issues that need to be ironed out.

“On Monday we have a forensic investigator who will look at the cause of the fire… it’s a process.”