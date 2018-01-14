Fire that led to death of man at care centre in PE under investigation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
Go

Fire that led to death of man at care centre in PE under investigation

The blaze on the upper level of the centre claimed the life of David Oberholzer Senior on Friday morning.

A fire engine. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
A fire engine. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The cause of a fire that led to the death of a 72-year-old disabled man at a Frail Care Centre in Port Elizabeth is yet to be determined.

The blaze on the upper level of the centre claimed the life of David Oberholzer Senior on Friday morning.

Oberholzer had been lying in bed on the upper level of the building when the fire broke out.

The police's Priscilla Naidu says the cause of the fire is still not known.

“It’s alleged that the man was in his room while the others were having breakfast in the dining room.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA