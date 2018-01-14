Fire that led to death of man at care centre in PE under investigation

The blaze on the upper level of the centre claimed the life of David Oberholzer Senior on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The cause of a fire that led to the death of a 72-year-old disabled man at a Frail Care Centre in Port Elizabeth is yet to be determined.

Oberholzer had been lying in bed on the upper level of the building when the fire broke out.

The police's Priscilla Naidu says the cause of the fire is still not known.

“It’s alleged that the man was in his room while the others were having breakfast in the dining room.”