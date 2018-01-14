Popular Topics
EFF: H&M apology not enough

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party makes no apology about the protests adding the party’s priority will be to fight racism and white monopoly capital.

A number of EFF supporters protested at the V&A Waterfront’s H&M store saying the retail giant’s latest ad portraying a black boy wearing a sweater with the word "coolest monkey in the jungle" goes against transformation efforts in the country. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
A number of EFF supporters protested at the V&A Waterfront’s H&M store saying the retail giant’s latest ad portraying a black boy wearing a sweater with the word "coolest monkey in the jungle" goes against transformation efforts in the country. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Protesting Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members say the apology from retailer H&M and pulling a controversial advert from its website is not enough.

The protesters say they intended to burn the Sandton store to send a message that racism is not tolerated.

H&M stores were closed yesterday after EFF members protested at Sandton City, East Rand Mall and Menlyn Mall, trashing the stores.

This follows the advert in the UK showing a black child modelling a hoodie written: Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.

Stores in parts of Gauteng were forced to shut their doors yesterday when EFF protestors stormed the shops.

At Sandton City, the group vandalized the store.

The red beret’s Moshe Mphahlele says the retailer’s apology is not enough.

“We came here saying we are going to burn [the shop] but they said no the message is clear, but if this happens again there will be fire.”

At the East Rand Mall, protesters were dispersed by police using rubber bullets.

Speaking in Polokwane yesterday, addressing members in the Capricorn region, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party makes no apology about the protests adding the party’s priority will be to fight racism and white monopoly capital.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

