Dirco to seek explanation of Trump statement on African states from US embassy

This comes after Trump questioned why the US would accept more immigrants from these countries using a vulgar term to describe them.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says it will take political action against the United States of America’s Embassy in Pretoria, following the recent derogatory comments made by Donald Trump.

The department says it wants the embassy to explain the US President's statement about African countries.

The department says South Africa aligns itself with the statements issued by the African Union and the African group of ambassadors to the United Nations in New York, which described Trump's remarks as outrageous, racist and xenophobic.

Spokesperson Nelson Kgwete said: “The department has noted president Trump’s tweets on Friday wherein he said that he denies making the crude and offensive statement. The department has further noted that president Trump’s denial was not categorical, referring only to Haiti and not addressing the entirety of the statement attributed to him.”