De Lille to know by end of day if she retains job as CT mayor
The DA’s federal executive is meeting on Sunday afternoon to deliberate on reasons for not dismissing de Lille as the city’s longest running mayor.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is expected to know by the end of the day if the Democratic Alliance (DA) still wants her as the city’s first citizen.
The decision follows a host of allegations of maladministration.
De Lille was in tears earlier on Sunday when attending a prayer service in Langa.
The DA’s federal executive is meeting on Sunday afternoon to deliberate on reasons for not dismissing de Lille as the city’s longest-running mayor and will be briefing the media shortly.
Late last year allegations surfaced that de Lille had allegedly misused city funds to pay for upgrades at her private residence.
She has denied the claims.
De Lille and Mayoral Committee member JP Smith were also embroiled in a public spat over the closure of the city’s special investigating unit.
Since then, the accusations of maladministration have further stacked up against de Lille.
In an explosive affidavit in which the executive director in her office, Craig Kesson, alleges that she’s been ignoring tender corruption within the city’s transport authority.
The city launched a legal investigation into the claims and has subsequently ordered that de Lille be investigated.
De Lille submitted five files of documents to the DA’s federal executive to counter the claims and provide reasons why she should not lose her job.
