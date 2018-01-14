DA’s decision on Patricia de Lille’s future looms

Political commentator Andrew Gasnolar believes the past few weeks' developments indicate the party could still ask de Lille to resign.

CAPE TOWN - The DA's highest decision-making body will be making a decision on the allegations against embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille today.

De Lille has been facing criticism from various voices within the party, including the metro's regional executive, and opposition parties, over the past few months.

Most of the criticism stems from allegations that she's been covering up corruption among the metro's top officials.

The DA's federal executive asked her to give reasons why she should not resign as Cape Town mayor and she handed these in last week.

De Lille has expressed confidence that the party's top brass will fairly consider her submissions on why she should keep her job.

Political commentator Andrew Gasnolar believes the past few weeks' developments indicate the party could still ask the mayor to resign.

“The fact that it’s become so public and so ugly in a quick time, is an indication that they are not looking at managing the situation but basically the battle lines are drawn. De Lille’s response in the media also shows that she’s fighting and things don’t look amicable.”