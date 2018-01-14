DA’s decision on Patricia de Lille’s future looms
Political commentator Andrew Gasnolar believes the past few weeks' developments indicate the party could still ask de Lille to resign.
CAPE TOWN - The DA's highest decision-making body will be making a decision on the allegations against embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille today.
De Lille has been facing criticism from various voices within the party, including the metro's regional executive, and opposition parties, over the past few months.
Most of the criticism stems from allegations that she's been covering up corruption among the metro's top officials.
The DA's federal executive asked her to give reasons why she should not resign as Cape Town mayor and she handed these in last week.
De Lille has expressed confidence that the party's top brass will fairly consider her submissions on why she should keep her job.
Political commentator Andrew Gasnolar believes the past few weeks' developments indicate the party could still ask the mayor to resign.
“The fact that it’s become so public and so ugly in a quick time, is an indication that they are not looking at managing the situation but basically the battle lines are drawn. De Lille’s response in the media also shows that she’s fighting and things don’t look amicable.”
More in Politics
-
Mixed reaction to Zuma being booed during ANC’s 106 celebrations
-
Ramaphosa takes a swipe at Zuma
-
Ramaphosa’s January 8 Statement well received by ANC NEC members
-
Ramaphosa: ANC is the parliament of the people of South Africa
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrations
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.