DA: EFF must be held accountable, pay damages for H&M vandalism

H&M says it closed stores in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Saturday out of safety for staff and customers following protests by members of the EFF.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) must be held accountable for the vandalism at H&M stores and Julius Malema must pay for the damages.

The opposition party says Malema must also compensate the employees who had to put in more hours clearing the damage caused by EFF members.

The DA says there are other effective and non-violent ways to fight institutional racism and destruction of property doesn’t even begin to solve the problem but compounds it.

The DA’s Kabelo Mohlohlo said: “We strongly condemn the violence and vandalism of retail stores in Johannesburg by EFF supporters of a racist advert. While we fully agree that racism is oppressive and has no place in a democratic South Africa, inciting violence and acts of destruction to property must be equally condemned.”

H&M says racism and bias in any shape or form, deliberate or accidental is unacceptable.

The retailer has reiterated its apology following the outcry over the advert showing a black child in a hoodie with the print “coolest monkey in the jungle”.

Meanwhile, EFF members say they will not tolerate any more racist insults and have threatened to continue their protests.

The party’s Moshe Mphahlele said: “We’ve been hurt for years and years and we can’t tolerate another insult.”

Mphahlele says their anger stems from years of hurt.

He was one of the EFF members who were part of the Sandton City Mall H&M protest.

The protestors trashed the store.

EFF leader Malema says H&M has been taught a lesson, adding that EFF members should not be affected by those criticising their protest