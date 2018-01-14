DA: EFF must be held accountable, pay damages for H&M vandalism
H&M says it closed stores in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Saturday out of safety for staff and customers following protests by members of the EFF.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) must be held accountable for the vandalism at H&M stores and Julius Malema must pay for the damages.
The opposition party says Malema must also compensate the employees who had to put in more hours clearing the damage caused by EFF members.
The DA says there are other effective and non-violent ways to fight institutional racism and destruction of property doesn’t even begin to solve the problem but compounds it.
The DA’s Kabelo Mohlohlo said: “We strongly condemn the violence and vandalism of retail stores in Johannesburg by EFF supporters of a racist advert. While we fully agree that racism is oppressive and has no place in a democratic South Africa, inciting violence and acts of destruction to property must be equally condemned.”
H&M says racism and bias in any shape or form, deliberate or accidental is unacceptable.
The retailer has reiterated its apology following the outcry over the advert showing a black child in a hoodie with the print “coolest monkey in the jungle”.
H&M says it closed stores in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Saturday out of safety for staff and customers following protests by members of the EFF.
Meanwhile, EFF members say they will not tolerate any more racist insults and have threatened to continue their protests.
The party’s Moshe Mphahlele said: “We’ve been hurt for years and years and we can’t tolerate another insult.”
Mphahlele says their anger stems from years of hurt.
He was one of the EFF members who were part of the Sandton City Mall H&M protest.
The protestors trashed the store.
EFF leader Malema says H&M has been taught a lesson, adding that EFF members should not be affected by those criticising their protest
More in Politics
-
De Lille welcomes opportunity to present her side of the story
-
Presidency says reports regarding Zuma, Ramaphosa December meeting distorted
-
De Lille remains CT mayor as disciplinary process to unfold
-
[UPDATE] DA recommends de Lille be formally charged, investigated
-
De Lille to know by end of day if she retains job as CT mayor
-
Mixed reaction to Zuma being booed during ANC’s 106 celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.