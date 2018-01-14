CT police arrest 43 motorists for driving under influence

Eight minibus taxi drivers are among those arrested during a roadblock held in the CBD on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Forty-three motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol this weekend.

One taxi driver's blood-alcohol reading was nearly seven times over the legal limit.

Seven drivers were also arrested for reckless and negligent driving during an illegal drag racing event in Athlone.

Cape Town Traffic's Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “In a roadblock held outside the Cape Town station this morning, eight minibus taxi drivers were arrested in a short space of just 60 minutes whilst transporting passengers. Officials also recorded 640 speed offences along Jakes Gerwel drive just before the N2 and 95 speed offences were recorded along Jan Smuts Drive in Athlone.