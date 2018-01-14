Barberton Prison inmates vow to continue hunger strike
Inmates want Justice Minister Michael Masutha to speed up the process of their parole consideration saying this is long overdue.
JOHANNESBURG - With today marking the fourth day of a hunger strike by the inmates serving life sentences at Barberton Prison in Mpumalanga, the inmates have vowed to continue with their protest until correctional services meets their demands.
They have stopped eating since Thursday, accusing the department of deliberately delaying the process of considering them for parole.
An inmate says the department wants to delay their freedom for two years.
“We know that out there we did wrong and we want to apologise but being given a 24-month further profile, it frustrates us because most of us have been in prison for more than 15 years. All those who are due for consideration were sentenced between 1992 and 1994.”
