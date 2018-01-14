7 bodies of suspected illegal miners found in Benoni

Authorities say they've opened cases of murder, adding that the bodies are suspected to be those of foreign nationals involved in illegal mining in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven bodies suspected to be those of illegal miners have been found in an open veld near a mine shaft in Benoni on the East Rand.

Police say they suspect the victims had been shot and killed in another area and the bodies later dumped at the scene.

They were found by a member of the public this morning who saw the bodies in the open veld and informed the police.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini said, “All of the bodies are in a state of decomposition. We suspect that they were dumped here three days ago.”