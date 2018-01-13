Zuma’s future looms over the ANC

According to a report, Zuma has set conditions for the ANC in order for him to step down.

EAST LONDON - The future of President Jacob Zuma will loom large over the ANC with reports that behind the scenes talks to remove him are already underway.

The Mail & Guardian is reporting that Zuma has set conditions for the party in order for him to step down including the appointment of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as interim president.

As newly appointed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa preaches unity and organisational renewal but his supporters want Zuma removed as his tenure is seen as a stumbling block to winning next year's polls.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has confirmed that Zuma will be attending today’s gathering in his capacity as an ex-official of the NEC.

But as the event goes ahead, speculation continues to swirl around how the party will manage the removal of Zuma as head of state.

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says Zuma still enjoys a significant amount of support within the party.

“The presence of Zuma will be about him trying to self-protect, making sure that he remains clean in the public and stays relevant to the eyes of many people.”