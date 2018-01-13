Zuma’s future looms over the ANC
According to a report, Zuma has set conditions for the ANC in order for him to step down.
EAST LONDON - The future of President Jacob Zuma will loom large over the ANC with reports that behind the scenes talks to remove him are already underway.
The Mail & Guardian is reporting that Zuma has set conditions for the party in order for him to step down including the appointment of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as interim president.
As newly appointed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa preaches unity and organisational renewal but his supporters want Zuma removed as his tenure is seen as a stumbling block to winning next year's polls.
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has confirmed that Zuma will be attending today’s gathering in his capacity as an ex-official of the NEC.
But as the event goes ahead, speculation continues to swirl around how the party will manage the removal of Zuma as head of state.
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says Zuma still enjoys a significant amount of support within the party.
“The presence of Zuma will be about him trying to self-protect, making sure that he remains clean in the public and stays relevant to the eyes of many people.”
More in Politics
-
[GALLERY] #ANC106: Celebrations underway at the Absa Stadium in East London
-
Zuma booed by ANC members
-
Analyst calls for DA to show transparency in de Lille matter
-
[WATCH LIVE] Cyril Ramaphosa opens speech with a unity song
-
Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for ANC 106 celebrations
-
ANC's top six arrive for party's anniversary celebrations in East London
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.