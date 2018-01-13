Popular Topics
Zuma booed by ANC members

Zuma arrived late for the rally-together with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma on 18 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
34 minutes ago

EAST LONDON - Former ANC President Jacob Zuma has been booed by party members at the ANC‘s 106th birthday celebration in The Eastern Cape.

Zuma arrived late for the rally-together with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The president arrived after the formal programme started and greeted the party’s new leadership.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe called for the crowd to welcome him, to which they responded by booing.

After that, messages of support from the partners of the alliance continued, with Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini saying they have high hopes for the ANC.

“Unemployment is way above 36%, more than 50% of South Africans go to bed with just one meal a d

