‘We will summon anyone trying to divide the ANC to Luthuli House’

EAST LONDON - In an effort to renew and unite the African National Congress, president Cyril Ramaphosa says all members of the party, including himself, will be summoned to Luthuli House if they behave in a divisive manner.

Ramaphosa has been speaking at the Absa Stadium in East London for the annual January 8 Statement, which reaffirmed the goals of the newly elected national executive committee.

This year has also been declared the year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu in an effort to remember those who contributed to the liberation struggle.

Unity - that is the main theme for the ANC in 2018 according to Ramaphosa.

“The squabbles that have been present in our movement, conference also decided they should come to an end.”

As a part of its “unity in action” program Ramaphosa says no one will be exempt if found to be behaving in a divisive manner.

“We have also said if any leader in the ANC does or says anything that divides this great movement, we will call them to Luthuli house and say, 'why are you dividing the African National Congress?’”

The new ANC president has stamped his authority, disciplining members who continuously booed at the mention of Jacob Zuma’s name and talking tough on gatekeeping, divisions and ill-discipline.

