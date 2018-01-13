Popular Topics
WC firefighters battle multiple fires in Overberg, Southern Cape

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says firefighters were able to do successful block burns on Friday night to mitigate the spread of a fire in Ruitersbos, in George.

Firefighters in the Overberg district and in the Southern Cape battled multiple fires in different areas on Saturday 13 January 2018. Picture: Twitter/@wo_fire
Firefighters in the Overberg district and in the Southern Cape battled multiple fires in different areas on Saturday 13 January 2018. Picture: Twitter/@wo_fire
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Overberg district and in the Southern Cape are battling multiple fires in different areas.

In the Overberg region, a blaze continues to rage in Kaaimansgat near Villiersdorp.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says firefighters were able to do successful block burns on Friday night to mitigate the spread of a fire in Ruitersbos, in George.

“The main focus for today would be the plantation area as there are a lot of hot-spot areas where mopping up operations have commenced. In Mooihoek, houses, a storeroom and wooden structures are in the line of the fire. Thick brush of alien invasive vegetation is within the location; however, the fire is approaching slowly with a back burn.”

Howard adds headway has been made in extinguishing a large section of a blaze in Albertinia.

“The Eden District Municipality, Cape Nature teams and Working on Fire ground crew are fighting to contain the remaining fire lines which do not pose a threat to property at this stage. The extent of the fire has not yet been determined but the fire line has stretched from Riversdale through to Albertinia.”

