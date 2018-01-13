WC firefighters battle multiple fires in Overberg, Southern Cape
Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says firefighters were able to do successful block burns on Friday night to mitigate the spread of a fire in Ruitersbos, in George.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Overberg district and in the Southern Cape are battling multiple fires in different areas.
In the Overberg region, a blaze continues to rage in Kaaimansgat near Villiersdorp.
“The main focus for today would be the plantation area as there are a lot of hot-spot areas where mopping up operations have commenced. In Mooihoek, houses, a storeroom and wooden structures are in the line of the fire. Thick brush of alien invasive vegetation is within the location; however, the fire is approaching slowly with a back burn.”
Howard adds headway has been made in extinguishing a large section of a blaze in Albertinia.
“The Eden District Municipality, Cape Nature teams and Working on Fire ground crew are fighting to contain the remaining fire lines which do not pose a threat to property at this stage. The extent of the fire has not yet been determined but the fire line has stretched from Riversdale through to Albertinia.”
Spare a thought for those still battling the blaze at #RuitersbosFire /Robinson Pass Fire— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 12, 2018
More than 40 @environmentza WOF firefighters continue with mop up operations and monitoring this evening
Wish them well#SavingLives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #FireSeason #Fire pic.twitter.com/NtffE4d8OJ
Current look at the #RuitersbosFire— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 12, 2018
Evacuation operations has commenced near the Mooihoek Farm area #FireSeason #Fire #Wildfire #Ruitersbos pic.twitter.com/mkOJUR3vnT
