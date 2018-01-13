WC firefighters battle multiple fires in Overberg, Southern Cape

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says firefighters were able to do successful block burns on Friday night to mitigate the spread of a fire in Ruitersbos, in George.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Overberg district and in the Southern Cape are battling multiple fires in different areas.

In the Overberg region, a blaze continues to rage in Kaaimansgat near Villiersdorp.

“The main focus for today would be the plantation area as there are a lot of hot-spot areas where mopping up operations have commenced. In Mooihoek, houses, a storeroom and wooden structures are in the line of the fire. Thick brush of alien invasive vegetation is within the location; however, the fire is approaching slowly with a back burn.”

Howard adds headway has been made in extinguishing a large section of a blaze in Albertinia.

“The Eden District Municipality, Cape Nature teams and Working on Fire ground crew are fighting to contain the remaining fire lines which do not pose a threat to property at this stage. The extent of the fire has not yet been determined but the fire line has stretched from Riversdale through to Albertinia.”