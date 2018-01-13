[WATCH LIVE] Cyril Ramaphosa opens speech with a unity song
Eyewitness News | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa elaborates on how the newly elected ANC leadership plans to renew the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa opened his address with a unity song, he elaborates on how the newly elected ANC leadership plans to renew the organisation.
Ramaphosa said, “Comrades you can see that we started our celebrations on time and it’s a clear signal that izinto ziyashintsha futhi zishintshile (things can change and have already changed).”
Watch the live video above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa #ANC106 Celebrations are a revolutionary pilgrimage
-
[WATCH] Somi commemorates African community in Trump's America
-
[WATCH] Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
-
[WATCH] Lemurs take over reporter's live shot
-
[WATCH] Baltimore woman discharged at bus stop in hospital gown
-
[WATCH] What do Capetonians think of proposed drought tax?
-
[WATCH] Pakistan protesters demand justice for murdered children
-
[WATCH] Jessie Duarte reacts to Trump's 'shithole' comments
-
[WATCH] iPhone co-creator says it's become too addictive
-
[WATCH] Outrage after Trump's immigration slur
-
[WATCH] How to curb sugar cravings
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: 2018 is about restoring ANC's glory
-
[WATCH] Mandela family welcomes ANC request to visit Madiba's grave
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: The ANC is reconnecting with its roots
-
[WATCH] Defying the odds and passing with flying colours
-
[WATCH] 'Rustenburg unrest not xenophobic'
-
[WATCH] 'Black Panther' pre-sale tickets outsell other Marvel superhero movies
-
[WATCH] Is this HIV-prevention awareness advert too sexual?
-
[WATCH] 14-year old Australian girl commits suicide after online bullying
-
[WATCH] Arizona Senate candidate says Obama’s birth certificate is ‘phony’
-
[WATCH] Things you didn't know you needed until they became available
-
[WATCH] Diturupa: Festival honours Africa’s World War I soldiers
-
[WATCH] North Korea delegates to attend Winter Olympics in South Korea
-
[WATCH] Trump half sings US national anthem
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.