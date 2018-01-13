Transport union condemns Prasa for ignoring safety directions
The union says Prasa is deliberately contravening the National Railway Safety Regulator Act.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of two major train crashes in the Free State and Germiston, the United National Transport Union says it’s concerned that Prasa continues to ignore the prohibition directive issued by the rail safety regular, by allowing trains to be manually operated.
It says this is happening all over the country where signals are not operating.
The regulator’s inspectors that have been deployed across the country have been monitoring the trains and issuing Prasa with non-compliance orders.
The union says Prasa is deliberately contravening the National Railway Safety Regulator Act and threatening their members who refuse to join them in contravening the act with disciplinary action.
General secretary Steve Harris said, “We find it perturbing that Prasa continues to deliver a service knowing that it is not safe to do so.”
