Student association calls for clarity on Zuma’s free higher education policy

The South African Further Education and Training Student Association says Zuma's new policy on free higher education has caused confusion at TVET colleges.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Further Education and Training Student Association says President Jacob Zuma's new policy on free higher education has caused confusion at TVET colleges.

Six prospective students were injured at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane during a stampede this week.

The registration process has been postponed to Monday and moved to the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The student association says some colleges are demanding upfront payments despite Zuma's pronouncement.

It says Nsfas has also not released money to beneficiaries on time.

Spokesperson Joel Mamabolo says clarity is needed urgently on the matter.

“Nsfas has not yet released the 2018 guidelines so it becomes a problem on students and college management on how to manage it internally.”