SACP to lower its flag in honour of Rica Hodgson

The communist party says South Africa must deepen work to build a completely non-racial, non-sexist, just and democratic society in honour of Hodgson.

JOHANNESBURG - With condolences still pouring following the death of struggle veteran Rica Hodgson, the SACP says it’s lowering its red flag in honour of this struggle stalwart.

Hodgson died on Thursday at the age of 97.

She is widely remembered as one of the leaders of the women’s march on the 9th of august 1956 - against pass laws.

She also served as Walter Sisulu’s personal assistant and was presented with the order of Luthuli by former president Thabo Mbeki in 2007.

The communist party says South Africa must deepen work to build a completely non-racial, non-sexist, just and democratic society in honour of Hodgson.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said, “The SACP sends its message of condolences to the Hodgson family.”