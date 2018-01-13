SACP to lower its flag in honour of Rica Hodgson
The communist party says South Africa must deepen work to build a completely non-racial, non-sexist, just and democratic society in honour of Hodgson.
JOHANNESBURG - With condolences still pouring following the death of struggle veteran Rica Hodgson, the SACP says it’s lowering its red flag in honour of this struggle stalwart.
Hodgson died on Thursday at the age of 97.
She is widely remembered as one of the leaders of the women’s march on the 9th of august 1956 - against pass laws.
She also served as Walter Sisulu’s personal assistant and was presented with the order of Luthuli by former president Thabo Mbeki in 2007.
The communist party says South Africa must deepen work to build a completely non-racial, non-sexist, just and democratic society in honour of Hodgson.
SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said, “The SACP sends its message of condolences to the Hodgson family.”
More in Local
-
Cops nab man in Somerset West with abalone worth R500k
-
[GALLERY] #ANC106: Celebrations underway at the Absa Stadium in East London
-
Zuma booed by ANC members
-
Analyst calls for DA to show transparency in de Lille matter
-
[WATCH LIVE] Cyril Ramaphosa opens speech with a unity song
-
Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for ANC 106 celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.