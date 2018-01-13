Popular Topics
Rustenburg taxi operators describe relationship between cops, drug lords

Taxi operators say crimes often happen right in front of patrolling police officers.

Houses that were torched by community members in Rustenburg after they claimed that the houses were used a drug dens and brothels. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Houses that were torched by community members in Rustenburg after they claimed that the houses were used a drug dens and brothels. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
3 hours ago

RUSTENBURG - Taxi operators at the Rustenburg taxi rank have told Eyewitness News that the drug and prostitution syndicates in the area are deeply rooted in the corrupt relationship between bad cops and drug lords.

They say many police officials are receiving bribes.

They claim that several of their members and queue marshals have been attacked over the past year and some even killed by young boys addicted to the drug nyaope.

Several taxi drivers have opened up to EWN about what they've seen and heard on the drug and prostitution problem in Rustenburg.

Police vans and nyalas are parked around the rank but despite this, those working near the rank say crimes often happen right in front of watching police officers.

They say young boys and sometimes girls often attack drivers or commuters, demanding money.

Drivers say if they’re not in possession of money or cellphones, they could be stabbed.

Taxi operators say while they've heard the message from Police Minister Fikile Mbalula that communities shouldn't take the law into their own hands, they say they're left without an option when police are implicated in the crimes as well.

