Rustenburg taxi operators describe relationship between cops, drug lords
Taxi operators say crimes often happen right in front of patrolling police officers.
RUSTENBURG - Taxi operators at the Rustenburg taxi rank have told Eyewitness News that the drug and prostitution syndicates in the area are deeply rooted in the corrupt relationship between bad cops and drug lords.
They say many police officials are receiving bribes.
They claim that several of their members and queue marshals have been attacked over the past year and some even killed by young boys addicted to the drug nyaope.
Several taxi drivers have opened up to EWN about what they've seen and heard on the drug and prostitution problem in Rustenburg.
Police vans and nyalas are parked around the rank but despite this, those working near the rank say crimes often happen right in front of watching police officers.
They say young boys and sometimes girls often attack drivers or commuters, demanding money.
Drivers say if they’re not in possession of money or cellphones, they could be stabbed.
Taxi operators say while they've heard the message from Police Minister Fikile Mbalula that communities shouldn't take the law into their own hands, they say they're left without an option when police are implicated in the crimes as well.
More in Local
-
Cops nab man in Somerset West with abalone worth R500k
-
[GALLERY] #ANC106: Celebrations underway at the Absa Stadium in East London
-
Zuma booed by ANC members
-
Analyst calls for DA to show transparency in de Lille matter
-
[WATCH LIVE] Cyril Ramaphosa opens speech with a unity song
-
Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for ANC 106 celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.