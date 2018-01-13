Ramaphosa warns party leaders against being divisive

Ramaphosa said those who think the ANC leadership is divided are standing on the wrong side of the mountain.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has warmed the party's leaders against being divisive saying those who do so are violating the party's conference resolution on unity.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the party's Gala Dinner last night ahead of their 106th birthday celebration today.

He says what people have predicted about the party won’t happen.

“This leadership that was elected, we see unity. We see power in this leadership.”

Ramaphosa centered his speech around unity saying those who think the ANC leadership is divided are standing on the wrong side of the mountain.