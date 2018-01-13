Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption, state capture in ANC 106 speech

Ramaphosa used his first delivery of the NEC’s January 8 Statement to talk tough on corruption & clarifying Zuma’s announcement of free education.

EAST LONDON - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his first delivery of the NEC’s January 8 Statement to talk tough on corruption and state capture, as well as clarifying President Jacob Zuma’s announcement of free education.

Ramaphosa addressed supporters at Absa Stadium in East London in the Eastern Cape where the ANC is celebrating its 106 years of existence.

Ramaphosa’s speech centered around the need for unity in the ANC.

#ANC106 Ramaphosa : In 2018 we shall work towards restoring the confidence of our people bu continuing our journey of achieving radical socio-economic transformation . ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

He also took time to address the issue of free education and funding for it.

“The programme will be implemented on a gradual basis as we find money as we mobilise resources.”

#ANC106 Ramaphosa: We are saying the free education that we have been looking for has now arrived . ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

Ramaphosa also focused on corruption saying the party will tackle it head-on.

“Corruption and collusion in the private sector must be fought with equal diligence.”

#ANC106 Unity Unity Unity, Says the SONG. WATCH members dance to it as Ramaphosa prepares to speak. pic.twitter.com/ov16SmIUzr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

Another central issue is state capture, he has called on law enforcement agencies to be at the forefront of investigating it.

“This commission will take us to the bottom of what is happening, and we say thank you for it.”

Despite calling out ANC members for booing Zuma, the crowd continued to boo the former ANC president every time his name was mentioned.