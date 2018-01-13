Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption, state capture in ANC 106 speech

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption, state capture in ANC 106 speech

Ramaphosa used his first delivery of the NEC’s January 8 Statement to talk tough on corruption & clarifying Zuma’s announcement of free education.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: EWN.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: EWN.
10 hours ago

EAST LONDON - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his first delivery of the NEC’s January 8 Statement to talk tough on corruption and state capture, as well as clarifying President Jacob Zuma’s announcement of free education.

Ramaphosa addressed supporters at Absa Stadium in East London in the Eastern Cape where the ANC is celebrating its 106 years of existence.

Ramaphosa’s speech centered around the need for unity in the ANC.

He also took time to address the issue of free education and funding for it.

“The programme will be implemented on a gradual basis as we find money as we mobilise resources.”

Ramaphosa also focused on corruption saying the party will tackle it head-on.

“Corruption and collusion in the private sector must be fought with equal diligence.”

Another central issue is state capture, he has called on law enforcement agencies to be at the forefront of investigating it.

“This commission will take us to the bottom of what is happening, and we say thank you for it.”

Despite calling out ANC members for booing Zuma, the crowd continued to boo the former ANC president every time his name was mentioned.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA