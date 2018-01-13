Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: ANC is the parliament of the people of South Africa

African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the national executive committee’s January 8 Statement in East London on Saturday, with the central theme being unity.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: EWN.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has described ruling party as the parliament of the people of South Africa, saying ANC leaders will ensure they safeguard and nurture the heritage given to them by their forebears.

Ramaphosa delivered the national executive committee’s January 8 Statement in East London on Saturday, with the central theme being unity.

“As we take the ANC into an era of unity, an era of renewal, an era of service to the people of our country. We take this opportunity to reaffirm the ANC’s commitment to the values and the principles to which so many of our legends dedicated their loves.”

Ramaphosa also appeared to take a swipe at former ANC president Jacob Zuma, saying the fact that Saturday's anniversary celebration started on time is a sign that things have changed within the party.

“From now on we want a new culture to spread around our movement and our country, when we say we will start a meeting at a particular time, that meeting must start without fail.”

He also welcomed Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“And we hope that with this visit we will continue to deepen the relationship and strengthen the bonds between our two parties and the peoples of Kenya and South Africa.”

This year has also been declared the year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu in an effort to remember those who contributed to the liberation struggle.

WATCH: ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobs

