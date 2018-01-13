Ramaphosa: ANC is the parliament of the people of South Africa
African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the national executive committee’s January 8 Statement in East London on Saturday, with the central theme being unity.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has described ruling party as the parliament of the people of South Africa, saying ANC leaders will ensure they safeguard and nurture the heritage given to them by their forebears.
Ramaphosa delivered the national executive committee’s January 8 Statement in East London on Saturday, with the central theme being unity.
“As we take the ANC into an era of unity, an era of renewal, an era of service to the people of our country. We take this opportunity to reaffirm the ANC’s commitment to the values and the principles to which so many of our legends dedicated their loves.”
Ramaphosa also appeared to take a swipe at former ANC president Jacob Zuma, saying the fact that Saturday's anniversary celebration started on time is a sign that things have changed within the party.
“From now on we want a new culture to spread around our movement and our country, when we say we will start a meeting at a particular time, that meeting must start without fail.”
He also welcomed Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.
“And we hope that with this visit we will continue to deepen the relationship and strengthen the bonds between our two parties and the peoples of Kenya and South Africa.”
This year has also been declared the year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu in an effort to remember those who contributed to the liberation struggle.
WATCH: ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobs
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrations
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobs
-
Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M stores
-
ANC lays out list of 2018 priorities
-
‘We will summon anyone trying to divide the ANC to Luthuli House’
-
Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption, state capture in ANC 106 speech
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.