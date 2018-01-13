PSA calls for state to provide magistrates with extra security
Cullinan magistrate courts’ Victor Mabunda was shot and killed in his driveway on Wednesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has echoed the call by magistrates for the government to consider providing them with extra security following the apparent hit of a magistrate in Bronkhorstspruit.
Police say the magistrate was shot four times but nothing of his belongings had been stolen.
Various judicial associations have accused the justice department of failing to protect magistrates.
PSA’s Tahir Maepa supports this call.
“The mere fact that we are calling for the State to provide more security is problematic. if you go to the magistrate’s courts and see how laxed security is…”
However, the department's John Jefferey says judges, prosecutors, magistrates and investigating officers all work with dangerous cases and are provided protection upon request.
“If any judge or magistrate feels under threat then they have to report it to the police and to the department, a threat assessment is done and interim security is provided.”
Jefferey says Mabunda had not indicated his life was in danger and therefore no protection was supplied.
