Police remain on high alert at East Rand Mall after EFF protest

Protestors went on the rampage inside the store earlier on Saturday and police responded with rubber bullets.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are remaining at the East Rand Mall following the Economic Freedom Fighters’ protest at the H&M store.

This follows a racist advert in the United Kingdom.

Some curious shoppers walked passed the closed H&M store, wondering what happened.

“Because we didn’t see, we just saw now when we passed here, we saw the police in there, and the dolls are lying down, so we thought it was a robbery.”

While some aren’t aware of the H&M advert that saw an international backlash, EFF members say this was a mere warning to companies that publish racist ads.

Police officers were seen patrolling around the mall monitoring the situation after rubber bullets were used to disperse the EFF protestors.

At the same time, police escorted EFF members dressed in their red regalia from Sandton City earlier on Saturday.

Both stores, which are closed were trashed and mannequins and clothes can be seen on the floor

#EFFH&M East Rand Mall H&M store getting assessed for damages. MK pic.twitter.com/0XnGS7UgHV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018