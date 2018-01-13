Police remain on high alert at East Rand Mall after EFF protest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Police remain on high alert at East Rand Mall after EFF protest

Protestors went on the rampage inside the store earlier on Saturday and police responded with rubber bullets.

The H&M store at East Rand Mall is closed on Saturday 13 January 2018 after Economic Freedom Fighters staged a protest over an allegedly racist advert. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
The H&M store at East Rand Mall is closed on Saturday 13 January 2018 after Economic Freedom Fighters staged a protest over an allegedly racist advert. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are remaining at the East Rand Mall following the Economic Freedom Fighters’ protest at the H&M store.

Protestors went on the rampage inside the store earlier on Saturday and police responded with rubber bullets.

This follows a racist advert in the United Kingdom.

Some curious shoppers walked passed the closed H&M store, wondering what happened.

“Because we didn’t see, we just saw now when we passed here, we saw the police in there, and the dolls are lying down, so we thought it was a robbery.”

While some aren’t aware of the H&M advert that saw an international backlash, EFF members say this was a mere warning to companies that publish racist ads.

Police officers were seen patrolling around the mall monitoring the situation after rubber bullets were used to disperse the EFF protestors.

At the same time, police escorted EFF members dressed in their red regalia from Sandton City earlier on Saturday.

Both stores, which are closed were trashed and mannequins and clothes can be seen on the floor

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA