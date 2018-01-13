Popular Topics
Nsfas probes application form fraud

Nsfas says they're aware of people trying to scam students by selling them forms that should normally be free.

NSFAS Chairperson Sizwe Nxesana briefs media about additional student funding that's been made available for 2016 academic year. Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN.
NSFAS Chairperson Sizwe Nxesana briefs media about additional student funding that's been made available for 2016 academic year. Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) says it's investigating reports of people selling its forms to prospective students desperate for funding.

The scheme's Kagisho Mamabolo says they're aware of people trying to scam these students by selling them forms that should normally be free.

Mamabolo says students applying for funding must be careful of the group selling the forms outside the old JSE building in Johannesburg.

“Anything you get from Nsafs is not supposed to be paid for.”

He says the scheme has launched an investigation.

