Metrorail: Commuters in WC in for another year of lengthy delays

The rail network has advised commuters to brace themselves for longer commuting times due to the instability and vulnerability of its rail system.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail commuters in the Western Cape are in for yet another year of lengthy delays and frustrating service on the tracks.

Metrorail says old infrastructure, out-of-date trains, and on-going vandalism are just three of the factors which continue to hamper the provision of stable services.

In a bid to minimise the impact of these factors, speed restrictions, temporary route and platform deviations and manual authorisation have been introduced.

This means commuters can expect longer journeys to and from their destinations.

Meanwhile, service on the central line remains suspended after the United National Transport Union said its workers would not work on the line until armed guards are placed along it.

The decision was made after a security guard was robbed and shot dead at Chris Hani station on Tuesday.

Commuters on this line have been advised to find alternative transport, especially during peak hours when bus services won’t be available.