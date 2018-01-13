Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M stores
Addressing the EFF ground forces forum in Westenburg in Polokwane, Malema says the protest has taught the store a lesson.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema has defended the EFF’s protests at H&M stores around Gauteng and the Western Cape, saying the humiliation of black people should not be allowed to continue.
“No one should make jokes about the dignity of black people and is left unattended to. We make no apology about what the fighters did today against that store called H&M.”
He says no one must be allowed to humiliate black people because of their skin colour.
“We are not going to allow anyone to use the colour of our skin to humiliate us, to exclude us. We are black we are proud, we are black we are beautiful. We are black and we are not ashamed of being black.”
A large group of protesters dressed in EFF regalia have stormed the H&M stores in Gauteng and other parts of the country, with Sandton and Menlyn Park and the East Rand Mall being the most affected by the vandalism.
This follows an advert in which the retailer had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle".
Police will remain on high alert at shopping centres across Gauteng on Saturday afternoon following the protests at H&M stores.
Protestors went on the rampage inside the store at East Rand Mall earlier and police responded with rubber bullets.
