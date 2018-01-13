GDE adamant that Hoerskool Overvaal has space for more pupils
Advocate for the department, Kumbirai Toma, tallied up the available classrooms to conclude that capacity is not an issue at the school.
PRETORIA - The Gauteng Education Department has rejected Hoerskool Overvaal's claim that there is not enough space to accommodate 55 English-speaking learners saying they're simply being denied access on the basis of language.
The Afrikaans high school has approached the High Court in Pretoria to interdict the department from placing 55-English-speaking learners in the school.
Advocate for the department, Kumbirai Toma, tallied up the available classrooms to conclude that capacity is not an issue at the school.
“Classrooms are big and space is not an issue. the school currently has an enrolment of 611.”
He says the pupils have no other options.
“There is no other school in the vicinity that has space.”
Judgment is expected on Monday.
More in Local
-
Cops nab man in Somerset West with abalone worth R500k
-
[GALLERY] #ANC106: Celebrations underway at the Absa Stadium in East London
-
Zuma booed by ANC members
-
Analyst calls for DA to show transparency in de Lille matter
-
[WATCH LIVE] Cyril Ramaphosa opens speech with a unity song
-
Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for ANC 106 celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.