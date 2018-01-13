GDE adamant that Hoerskool Overvaal has space for more pupils

Advocate for the department, Kumbirai Toma, tallied up the available classrooms to conclude that capacity is not an issue at the school.

PRETORIA - The Gauteng Education Department has rejected Hoerskool Overvaal's claim that there is not enough space to accommodate 55 English-speaking learners saying they're simply being denied access on the basis of language.

The Afrikaans high school has approached the High Court in Pretoria to interdict the department from placing 55-English-speaking learners in the school.

Advocate for the department, Kumbirai Toma, tallied up the available classrooms to conclude that capacity is not an issue at the school.

“Classrooms are big and space is not an issue. the school currently has an enrolment of 611.”

He says the pupils have no other options.

“There is no other school in the vicinity that has space.”

Judgment is expected on Monday.