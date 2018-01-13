EFF members escorted out of Sandton City after chaotic protest
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have staged protests outside various H&M stores around Gauteng on Saturday afternoon over a monkey sweater advert.
EFF protestors have since left the H&M store in Sandton City.
EFF members protesting outside the H&M store in Sandton were escorted out of the mall by police officers.
A group of about 80 people wearing EFF t-shirts and red berets arrived at the mall on Saturday morning protesting over a racist advert by the company this week.
The ad sparked a worldwide backlash and the EFF members here protesting say this is to show their grievance over the ad.
Stores surrounding the H&M store like Woolworths closed their doors while the protestors were outside the H&M store.
A small group remains outside the mall singing EFF songs.
#EFFH&M protestors leaving Sandton City Mall. MK pic.twitter.com/3pXzzF5DWP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018
#EFFH&M #EFF protestors escorted out of Sandton City Mall. MK pic.twitter.com/ZUbFBRVDhl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018
#EFFH&M EFF protestors being escorted out of Sandton City Mall. MK pic.twitter.com/pnc2EGHYRV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018
#EFFH&M A scuffle before the EFF members are escorted out by SAPS. MK pic.twitter.com/SHpocaPeKi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018
