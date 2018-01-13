EFF members escorted out of Sandton City after chaotic protest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

EFF members escorted out of Sandton City after chaotic protest

The retailer had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle". H&M later removed the advert and apologised for any offence caused.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters protested and trashed H&M stores in Gauteng on 13 January 2018 after a racist advert sparked outrage. Picture: Supplied
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters protested and trashed H&M stores in Gauteng on 13 January 2018 after a racist advert sparked outrage. Picture: Supplied
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have staged protests outside various H&M stores around Gauteng on Saturday afternoon over a monkey sweater advert.

The retailer had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle".

H&M later removed the advert and apologised for any offence caused.

EFF protestors have since left the H&M store in Sandton City.

EFF members protesting outside the H&M store in Sandton were escorted out of the mall by police officers.

A group of about 80 people wearing EFF t-shirts and red berets arrived at the mall on Saturday morning protesting over a racist advert by the company this week.

The ad sparked a worldwide backlash and the EFF members here protesting say this is to show their grievance over the ad.

Stores surrounding the H&M store like Woolworths closed their doors while the protestors were outside the H&M store.

A small group remains outside the mall singing EFF songs.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA