EFF members escorted out of Sandton City after chaotic protest

The retailer had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle". H&M later removed the advert and apologised for any offence caused.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have staged protests outside various H&M stores around Gauteng on Saturday afternoon over a monkey sweater advert.

The retailer had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle".

H&M later removed the advert and apologised for any offence caused.

EFF protestors have since left the H&M store in Sandton City.

EFF members protesting outside the H&M store in Sandton were escorted out of the mall by police officers.

A group of about 80 people wearing EFF t-shirts and red berets arrived at the mall on Saturday morning protesting over a racist advert by the company this week.

The ad sparked a worldwide backlash and the EFF members here protesting say this is to show their grievance over the ad.

Stores surrounding the H&M store like Woolworths closed their doors while the protestors were outside the H&M store.

A small group remains outside the mall singing EFF songs.

#EFFH&M EFF protestors being escorted out of Sandton City Mall. MK pic.twitter.com/pnc2EGHYRV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018