De Lille continues day zero plans amid career battle
CAPE TOWN - Amid the city's worst drought crisis, Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is in for the battle of her career.
Her political future rests with the DA's Federal Executive who will meet tomorrow to discuss whether she should remain in her job amid tensions in the party's city caucus and claims of maladministration.
De Lille has already indicated that she won't be pushed from her job.
The mayor says she's not letting resistance to her leadership affect her from dealing with the city's water crisis.
This week she checked up on the drilling of aquifers to supplement water supply and warned residents of the imminence of day zero if more water is not saved.
She's also been facing a fallout over plans by the city to introduce a drought levy.
Both the DA's metro executive and provincial leadership have disagreed publicly with the plan.
The DA's metro executive fired another volley saying they've lost confidence in de Lille's leadership and have asked the party's federal executive to axe her.
If she refuses to resign, this can only happen by way of a motion of no confidence.
But for her, it's business as usual, she's called for a special council meeting on Friday, to discuss the city's water crisis.
