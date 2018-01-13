Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for ANC 106 celebrations

Thousands of ANC supporters are inside the Absa Stadium in East London for the annual January 8 statement.

EAST LONDON - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at the Absa Stadium in East London where he is expected to elaborate on how the newly elected leadership plans to renew the organisation.

Today’s event will be the official launch of the party’s 2019 election campaign.

The stadium has already been filled with thousands of other ANC supporters being moved to the overflow area.

#ANC106 The top officials of the ANC have arrived. They are singing “Unity maqabane” ZN pic.twitter.com/PCpOD6kmGd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

The ANC president will address thousands of members for the first time after being elected at the elective conference in December.

The messaging from Ramaphosa and his senior officials has been unity and organisational renewal.

#ANC106 Spirits are high in the stands as supporter wait for leadership to arrive. CE pic.twitter.com/YeiN4VqSGQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

NEC member Naledi Pandor says she would like to see the party return to its former glory.

“I hope what we get is a sense of the commitments we made at the 54th conference and reaffirm to make sure we act on those commitments.”

ANC members who have travelled from all parts of the country say they want to hear how the party plans on creating jobs for the youth and are pinning their hopes on Ramaphosa and his collective.

At the moment, guests have been kept going by various entertainment items as they wait for the much-anticipated speech by their new president.