CT EFF protesters say they reject H&M apology

CAPE TOWN - Several Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters protesting at the V&A Waterfront say they don’t accept an apology issued by retail giant H&M.

Supporters on Saturday afternoon also demonstrated outside H&M stores in Cape Town against an ad featuring a black child modelling a hoodie top with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”.

The company removed it from its website earlier this week, following a public outcry on various social media platforms.

A number of EFF supporters protested at the V&A Waterfront’s H&M store saying the retail giant’s ad goes against transformation efforts in the country.

They have denied being violent or breaking down any infrastructure at the premises.

The party’s regional cluster head for the Cape Metro, Banzi Dambuza says management locked them inside the store until the police arrived.

“We decided that we are going to come here and demonstrate to H&M that black people in this country are not monkeys but are important people in the land that they belong in and they were born in.”

The demonstrators have vacated the premises, but the store has been temporarily closed.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have confirmed that they fired rubber bullets at the East Rand Mall in Boksburg to disperse EFF members who staged protests and vandalised several H&M stores around the province.

#EFF #H&M The store at the V&A Waterfront has been closed temporarily. KB pic.twitter.com/fzikYiIOfB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018