Cops nab man in Somerset West with abalone worth R500k
Local
CAPE TOWN - A man is in police custody after being caught with abalone in Somerset West worth an estimated R500,000.
The 34 year old suspect was arrested after police chased him down on the N2 towards Lwandle.
He was forced to stop in the township and his vehicle was searched.
Over 2,000 units of abalone were found in the car that officers discovered had been reported stolen in November last year.
The police's Andre Traut said, “Saps members acted on a tip-off and found the suspect with a stolen vehicle and illegal possession of abalone.”
