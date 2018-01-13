Beachgoers urged to prioritise safety

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon has urged the public to be safe when they visit the beach.

CAPE TOWN - Beachgoers are being urged to be safe when they visit the coastal beaches this weekend.

With warm weather forecast for the weekend many people are expected to visit beaches in and around the country.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon has urged the public to be safe when they visit the beach.

“We urge the public to be safe in and around the water this weekend, we ask that people go to beaches where lifeguards are on duty and obey instructions of the lifeguards.”

Authorities are expecting thousands of people to go to beaches in and around the coastline for the last weekend of the school holiday.