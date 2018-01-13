Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmate

Prisoners embarked on the strike on Thursday, accusing the Department of Correctional Services of deliberately delaying the process of considering them for parole.

JOHANNESBURG - An inmate serving a life sentence at Barberton Prison in Mpumalanga says a fellow prisoner has been taken to the hospital following a hunger strike at the facility.

Prisoners embarked on the strike on Thursday, accusing the Department of Correctional Services of deliberately delaying the process of considering them for parole.

They want the Justice Minister Michael Masutha to speed up the process of their release, saying this is long overdue.

The inmate says some of those suffering from HIV, high blood pressure and other illnesses have now quit the hunger strike due to their deteriorating health condition.

“The treatment is inhumane because they even took out the sheets and the blankets. So that’s the situation for now. But we are still hanging on until the portfolio committee on correction comes down. We are not going to back down.”

The department has not yet been available for comment; however, the inmates have vowed to continue with their protest until their demands are met.