Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmate
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrationsLocal
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobsLocal
-
Islamic State affiliate claims deadly attack on US troops in NigerWorld
-
Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M storesPolitics
-
Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmate
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrationsLocal
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobsLocal
-
Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M storesPolitics
-
WC firefighters battle multiple fires in Overberg, Southern CapeLocal
-
Police remain on high alert at East Rand Mall after EFF protestLocal
-
Returning Djokovic still managing elbow injurySport
-
Klopp: Liverpool had no option but to sell CoutinhoSport
-
Faultless Saddier, Paisley hold SA Open second round leadSport
-
South Korea proposes talks on North’s participation in winter OlympicsWorld
-
Faf du Plessis: We'll take aggressive approach in second TestSport
-
Halep leads host of contenders for Serena's crownSport
DiCaprio to star in Charles Manson-era Tarantino movieLifestyle
-
Chris Brown could face jail for keeping pet monkeyLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 12 January 2018Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Somi commemorates African community in Trump's AmericaLifestyle
-
Kerry Washington praises ‘Scandal’ for leaving a legacyLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lemurs take over reporter's live shotLifestyle
-
Feeling lucky? SA lotto jackpot estimated at R75mLifestyle
-
SANParks beefs up safety at Table Mountain National ParkLifestyle
-
Facebook to emphasise friends, not news, in series of changesLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrationsLocal
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobsLocal
-
Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M storesPolitics
-
ANC lays out list of 2018 prioritiesPolitics
-
‘We will summon anyone trying to divide the ANC to Luthuli House’Politics
-
Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption, state capture in ANC 106 speechPolitics
-
[OPINION] ANC’s 106th: Ramaphosa’s speech - low bar, high expectationsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Speaking truth in a time of falsehoodsOpinion
-
'Jacob Zuma has 3 months left, at most, as President of South Africa'Business
-
[OPINION] Is ANC bent on radical policies? Here’s why the answer is noOpinion
-
[OPINION] Afrikaner identity in post-apartheid SA remains stuck in whitenessOpinion
-
[OPINION] Settling the land compensation issue is vital for Zim’s economyOpinion
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Resources boost SA stocks, rand dips amid cautious tradingBusiness
-
[WATCH] iPhone co-creator says it's become too addictiveLifestyle
-
IRBA broadens scope of probe into KPMGLocal
-
Ford urges 2,900 pickup owners to stop driving after new Takata deathBusiness
-
South African regulator reviewing volatile share tradingBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 10 wealthiest Africans according to ForbesBusiness
Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmate
Prisoners embarked on the strike on Thursday, accusing the Department of Correctional Services of deliberately delaying the process of considering them for parole.
JOHANNESBURG - An inmate serving a life sentence at Barberton Prison in Mpumalanga says a fellow prisoner has been taken to the hospital following a hunger strike at the facility.
Prisoners embarked on the strike on Thursday, accusing the Department of Correctional Services of deliberately delaying the process of considering them for parole.
They want the Justice Minister Michael Masutha to speed up the process of their release, saying this is long overdue.
The inmate says some of those suffering from HIV, high blood pressure and other illnesses have now quit the hunger strike due to their deteriorating health condition.
“The treatment is inhumane because they even took out the sheets and the blankets. So that’s the situation for now. But we are still hanging on until the portfolio committee on correction comes down. We are not going to back down.”
The department has not yet been available for comment; however, the inmates have vowed to continue with their protest until their demands are met.
Timeline
More in Local
