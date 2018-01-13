Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmate

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmate

Prisoners embarked on the strike on Thursday, accusing the Department of Correctional Services of deliberately delaying the process of considering them for parole.

Generic of Prison. Sthembiso Zulu/EWN
Generic of Prison. Sthembiso Zulu/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - An inmate serving a life sentence at Barberton Prison in Mpumalanga says a fellow prisoner has been taken to the hospital following a hunger strike at the facility.

Prisoners embarked on the strike on Thursday, accusing the Department of Correctional Services of deliberately delaying the process of considering them for parole.

They want the Justice Minister Michael Masutha to speed up the process of their release, saying this is long overdue.

The inmate says some of those suffering from HIV, high blood pressure and other illnesses have now quit the hunger strike due to their deteriorating health condition.

“The treatment is inhumane because they even took out the sheets and the blankets. So that’s the situation for now. But we are still hanging on until the portfolio committee on correction comes down. We are not going to back down.”

The department has not yet been available for comment; however, the inmates have vowed to continue with their protest until their demands are met.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA