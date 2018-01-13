ANC's top six arrive for party's anniversary celebrations in East London

The stadium is a sea of black, green and gold as crowds are quickly filling up seats ahead of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the ANC's top six have arrived at Absa Stadium in East London for the party's anniversary celebrations.

Meanwhile, at a gala dinner last night, Ramaphosa used the opportunity to extend an olive branch to the party's stalwarts, saying the party needs to reconnect with its veterans.

Ramaphosa’s predecessor Jacob Zuma arguably didn’t have a smooth relationship with the ANC’s Stalwarts who called on him to step down.

Some even argued the relations between the veterans and the ANC deteriorated under Zuma’s presidency.

The ANC president says they will use this year to talk to the veterans.

“We will also be correcting with our veterans, they are spread throughout the country.”

He also says the ANC needs to work with NGOs.

“We must work with organisations that work amongst our people that represent the hopes and aspirations of the people.”

While ANC president, Zuma had cautioned the party’s members against NGOs, saying they have agendas.