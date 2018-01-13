Analyst calls for DA to show transparency in de Lille matter

Political commentator Andrew Gasnolar says there has been a lack of openness from the party when it comes to the mayor.

CAPE TOWN - A political commentator says the DA needs to be more transparent in its handling of the Patricia de Lille saga.

The DA federal executive is meeting tomorrow to decide whether it still has confidence in de Lille to lead the City of Cape Town.

The party's regional executive has expressed its lack of confidence in her and is calling for her removal.

“We are confused as to what the real reasons are; first it was renovations to her house and then it was issues about her leadership style. we have heard complete back and fourth.”

Gasnolar says it could also boil down to the public spat between de Lille and mayco member JP Smith.

“If you look at the situation it appears it’s a factional battle and it doesn’t have anything to do with all these battles circulating.”